Is Lee Min Ho Dating Former Momoland Member Yeonwoo? Agencies Respond

Lee Min Ho has denied dating rumors with former Momoland member Yeonwoo through his agency MYM Entertainment. A representative from the agency stated that they are just acquaintances and are not in a romantic relationship.

Dating rumors about The Legend of the Blue Sea actor and the former Momoland member started doing the rounds after K-media outlet Dispatch claimed that they are in a relationship. According to the report, the actors are in a romantic relationship for five months. The media outlet also shared a few photos of the rumored couple to prove their claims.

Responding to the dating rumors, a representative from MYM Entertainment stated, "Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo are just acquaintances and are not dating."

However, Yeonwoo is yet to respond to the rumors. A representative from her agency, MLD Entertainment, revealed that she is busy filming an upcoming drama and they have not been able to reach her for comments.

"Yeonwoo is currently in the middle of filming for a drama so it is hard to confirm with her. We are still in the process of confirming," the agency stated.

Did Lee Min Ho Enjoy Movie Date With Yeonwoo?

However, the media outlet claimed that Min Ho was with Yeonwoo on her birthday and counted down the minutes together. The report also stated that the couple enjoyed a late-night movie date at the COEX Megabox and shared photos of the two at the parking lot.

Regarding the movie date, MYM Entertainment stated that Min Ho and Yeonwoo were hanging out with their friends on that day and were not on a movie date.

"They did not go to the movies with just two of them. There were other friends as well. The pictures seem like it. The photos were of them hanging out together with other acquaintances," the agency stated.

Min Ho and Yeonwoo share similar interests in movies and games and it brought them closer to each other, the media outlet claimed. The report also stated that they often enjoy dates at their homes.