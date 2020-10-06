Lee Min Ho of The King Eternal Monarch fame has become the first Korean actor to have over 20 million followers each on both Instagram and Facebook. Though he played the king in the reel world, Lee Min Ho has proved that he is the real king of social media.

His agency MYM Entertainment made the announcement in this regard and said that the 33-year-old Lee Min Ho has more than 20 million followers each on Instagram and Facebook. Giving his fans an insight into his current mood, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor posted a picture of himself enjoying the night breeze while trying to be playful.

King of Social Media

Currently, Lee Min Ho has three million followers on Twitter and more than 28 million followers on Weibo. Thus, rightly said, he is the king of social media. The Heirs actor's popularity grew multifold after appearing in the drama The King Eternal Monarch opposite Kim Go Eun. The drama streamed on international platform Netflix and was a huge hit on the streaming website.

He amassed a large number of fans across Asia and European continents thanks to playing the stylish, yet modern king who would travel to the parallel world to keep the promise he made to his loved one. When the drama started airing in April, Lee Min Ho had nearly 14 million followers on Instagram. But as the drama progressed, the number of followers increased drastically.

The King Eternal Monarch Trend

The trend did not end after even when the last episode was aired on June 12. In fact, it has continued to grow and currently the star has more than 20 million followers. Perhaps this is the reason why Lee min Ho is taking time to choose his next project. Though fans are eagerly waiting for his next project, it looks like Lee Min Ho is taking a break and is trying to make a decision that will only compliment his current image.

At the same time, Kim Soo Hyun of It's Okay to Not be Okay fame, who beat Lee Min Ho as the highest paid Korean actor has 7.9 million followers and another popular actor Ji Chang Wook has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.

However, Hallyu actor Song Joong Ki of Descendants of The Sun Fame does not have an official handle on Instagram. Likewise, The Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin also is not tech savvy and doesn't have an Instagram account.