LeBron James Adds NBA All-Time Scoring Record to His Kitty: Some of His Top Moments on the Court

LeBron James has finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record with a stepback jump shot when only 10.9 seconds was left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers star player set his record in just over 1,400 appearances becoming NBA's all-time leading scorer, tallying 38,388 points. The game was halted for a few moments for NBA celebrate the golden moment with Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, and Abdul-Jabbar on the court.

James took a few moments to recognize his achievement. "I just want to say, thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of kind. To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it's just humbling." The 38-year-old thanked his family and fans.

With LeBron James among the NBA legends now, here's some of his best moments on the court:

1. Third Player to Record Triple-Double

James became the third player to achieve the triple-double in his playoff debut. He scored 32 points. This was his first-ever playoff game in 2006. He proved that big moments lay waiting for him and he showed it on the court.

2. Knocked the Celtics Out

In 2011, James finally overcame the loss to Boston Celtics and knocked it out of the playoffs in five games. This was commentated as the defining moment in LeBron James' career.

3. Overcame Criticism

James also had a fair share of criticism and the constant pressure was overwhelming. He won his third MVP Award in 2012 via one of the best seasons in NBA history â€“ averaging 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 6.3 assists. James had a 53.1 percent shooting from the floor. Through this achievement, the star player showed that he doesn't buckle under pressure.

4. The Decision

The unprecedented ESPNspecial "The Decision" allowed superstars to take control of their NBA careers. James made the smart choice to leave the Cavs and join the Heat â€“ reaching four NBA finals, two championships and two MVP trophies.

5. Duel with Paul Pierce

Pierce described rivalry with LeBron James as "it is what it is". He said it became a mutual respect for the things he has done in this league and the things James has done in this league.

6. Loss to Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James said the loss to Dallas Mavericks burns him to this day. Miami Heat had blown a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the 2011 NBA Finals against Dallas Mavericks. NBA enthusiasts this game is one of the only flaws on James' illustrious career.

Besides being a good scorer, James is known for his leadership skills on the court. He is a four-time winner of the NBA MVP â€“ with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers.