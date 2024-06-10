'Leave #KimJiwon Alone' - Fans Criticize K-media for Spreading Dating Rumours

Dating rumors surrounding the Queen Of Tears (QOT) leads Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun have been circulating within the K-drama community. Social media platforms are abuzz with speculation regarding their relationship status. However, a recent report by a K-media outlet has drawn criticism from Ji Won's fanbase for disseminating potentially misleading information about the actress.

"Leave #KimJiwon alone. Refrain from associating her with any unfounded rumors! Since the conclusion of QOT, Ji Won has maintained her privacy and does not indicate being romantically involved. When featuring Ji Won, include only relevant individuals! Ji Won has not been actively engaging in public events. Instead, focus on those who have been socializing together!" tweeted an ardent supporter of the actress.

Queen Of Tears emerged as one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the year, captivating audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative. The stellar performances of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won played a pivotal role in the show's success. Their onscreen chemistry held viewers spellbound throughout the series. Since the airing of its final episode, the duo has remained a focal point of discussion among K-drama aficionados worldwide.

Airing on tvN between March 9 and April 28, this romantic comedy-drama featured Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as a troubled married couple. The storyline took audiences on a captivating journey through the ups and downs of married life, blending elements of romance, comedy, and drama. Penned by screenwriter Park Ji Eun, the series made history by achieving record-breaking ratings, securing its position as the highest-rated tvN series, the second-highest in viewership, and the third highest-rated series in Korean cable television history.

Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun Dating Rumours

In the aftermath of Queen Of Tears, the cast and crew participated in various fan events to express gratitude for the overwhelming support. Numerous fans captured moments of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won together, igniting speculation about their off-screen relationship. While some netizens delved into their interactions seeking evidence of romance, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives.

Speculation regarding a romantic entanglement between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won gained momentum after fans observed Soo Hyun's bodyguard accompanying Ji Won at the airport. Additionally, reports from a K-media outlet suggested that Soo Hyun was spotted socializing with Lim Nayoung at the Ultra Music Festival Korea, disappointing fans who ship the Ji Won-Soo Hyun pairing.

These reports incited backlash from netizens, who criticized the media outlet for perpetuating unsubstantiated claims about the Queen Of Tears stars. Here are some reactions from netizens:

Netizens Reactions

"Do people not know what acting is? It's not real, just because two actors play characters that are in love doesn't mean the actors are, it's the point of acting."

"Since when do they have dating rumors just because they did a role together? Why always ship two main characters who can also be friends? Just like with this woman. They are probably friends."

"Fans ship them but they are not dating... it's just what fans think and want to happen or impose on them due to great chemistry but most of these actors don't date and are dating someone else already."

"You people created the dating rumor. If he wants to date anyone... He's free. He's a grown-ass man."

"Rumor? Hmmm no photo or evidence of him dating the FL. Haven't you heard of fan fantasy? Do you quote fan fantasy as a rumor? Wow! You have reached a new low in writing — worse than a 5-year-old who can't differentiate fact from fiction."

"There are 1-2 prominent security companies that supply bodyguard services to the stars for events domestic and overseas. Of course, there will be overlaps. Attributing that to 'romance' is hilarious since stars don't hire personal bodyguards. Fact!"