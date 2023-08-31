At Least 63 Killed, 43 Injured in Fire in Multi-Story Building in South Africa's Johannesburg [VIDEOS]

At least 63 people are dead and 43 injured in a massive fire on Thursday in South Africa's largest city Johannesburg, according to the municipal authorities. The city government announced that search and rescue operations were ongoing on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. A toddler is also reportedly among those killed.

The building has since been evacuated, and spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said a search and recovery operation was underway. It was likely the death toll would rise, he said, and it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. Shocking videos show fire billowing from the building while people gathered on the streets trying to help the firefighters.

Up In Flames

The rescue team had pulled out 62 bodies so far, Malaudzi said, adding that more people might be trapped inside. "The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services can confirm that the number of fatalities has gone up to 63," city administration said on X.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles quickly arrived at the scene in response to the tragic incident. Photographs on social media show lifeless bodies covered with emergency blankets on a street close to the location of the fire, which occurred during the early hours.

Reports indicate that the fire engulfed a five-story building that had been abandoned at some point but had since become inhabited by people. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unclear.

According to Mulaudzi, the structure had effectively become an "informal settlement" where homeless people had moved in search of housing without having signed any official lease agreements. He said that made searching the building more difficult for authorities.

Building Was Illegally Inhabited

At least one child was among the dead, Mulaudzi said. He also said that in his more than 20 years of service, he has "never encountered something like this before."

It is estimated that there might have been as many as 200 people living in the building.

According to authorities, the fire has been mostly brought under control, although traces of smoke continued to emanate from the windows of the charred downtown building.

Numerous strings of sheets and other items were seen hanging out of certain windows. It remains uncertain whether people had used these to try and escape from the fire or if they were making an effort to salvage their belongings.

Television footage from the scene showed fire trucks and ambulances stationed outside the red and white building, with its windows charred from the fire. The area had been sectioned off by police for investigation.

This particular building marked the fourth occurrence of an "older building" catching fire in the city in recent months, as reported by the local news outlet Times Live.

Similar incidents took place in recent months. In August, a fire broke out on the top floor of a building in the suburb of Yeoville, near the central business district. In June, a fire in Hilbrow resulted in the tragic death of two children. Additionally, in July, an underground gas explosion sparked another fire in the city.

This is a developing story.