The emergency officials have said that at least 6 people died after a tornado caused catastrophic damage in the southern states of the US on Sunday, April 12. With reports of two tornadoes in the area of Lawrence County, Mississippi, the Monticello Fire Chief Lyle Berard said that two people have been reported to be dead because of the natural calamity.

On Twitter, Mississippi State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the fatalities from Lawrence County saying that one person had died in Walthall County while three fatalities were confirmed in Jefferson Davis County. A state of emergency was declared by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

The National Weather Services called the tornado to be "large and destructive." There have been several unspecified numbers of fatalities in certain places. The Weather services reported 25 counts of tornadoes across the southern states in the US. The threat of severe weather looms over the state even on Monday, April 13. A tornado watch has been issued around certain regions which includes Atlanta as well. People have also been asked to seek shelter.

In the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana a warning has been issued. Around 95 million people across 20 states are under the threat of the natural calamity that could come in between Sunday and early Monday. According to reports a tornado with a wind speed of 200 mph went through Mississippi on Sunday.

Highest level of tornado alert will continue

The highest level of tornado threat will continue as it continues to travel in places like Covington and Jefferson Davis counties. The weather services said that there have been reports of several dozens of tornado in Texas, northern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. It has appeared to weaken as it moved northward, said the services.

The natural calamity coincides with the ongoing virus pandemic in the country. Mississippi officials have said that the safe rooms in several of its counties are equipped with hand sanitizers and asked the people to wear masks while in the same room with several people.

Despite the power outage, people continue to share the alarming situation under which the states are in. There are reports of damaged power lines and significant damage was reported in an airport building.

There was a warning of the movement of a storm that hit Texas on Saturday, April 11. It was said to be moving towards Southeast parts of the region. Severe weather was reported on Saturday in Texas alone. There have been previous sightings of a tornado in Arkansas last month.