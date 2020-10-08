As the coronavirus or COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide scientists are working at a rapid pace to find a cure for the deadly disease. Now, leaked documents have revealed that the NHS is getting ready for a major rollout of coronavirus vaccine jab from next month, with five mass vaccination centers ready ahead of Christmas.

As per reports, the officials are hopeful that two jabs will prove successful ahead of the end of the year. The plans are currently underway for ensuring that they can be delivered to the people who require the most. The first mass vaccination centers are planned for the sites in big cities like Hull, Leeds, and London.

There will be hundreds of mobile vaccination units. GPs and the pharmacists are going to be asked to give the jab to millions of people as the rollout will take around three to six months. One of the frontrunners of vaccine includes the one developed by the Oxford University, with many doses already ready.

UK Might Start Vaccination in November

But with the patients requiring two jabs, 28 days apart, the process will be pretty much difficult. "The earliest we are likely to get the first trial results is in a month's time - which means the best-case scenario for a potential rollout is just before Christmas. But planning is well underway, so there will be no delay in vaccination once we have a working jab," a source said ads reported by The Sun.

This news comes as the WHO boss Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a confirmation that a vaccine can be expected by the end of the year. "There is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope," he said. The leaked plans asked the NHS teams to be ready from October for the mass vaccination. Officials are also aiming to change the rules for allowing a much broader group of health workers to give the vaccine, which includes dietitians, vets, and chiropodists.

The army will also be asked to help carry out the vaccination process. Vaccine taskforce of UK, Kate Bingham said that only half of the UK will get a successful jab. But the ministers have distanced themselves from her comments. The Health Secretary Matt Hancock plans to follow the advice of the joint committee on vaccination and immunization. A per its interim guidelines, care home residents and the people working in the sector will be treated first. After that, people over 80s and NHS staff will be next followed by younger OAPs and high-risk people.

"The Government will do everything needed to roll out a successful vaccine quickly and safely. An enormous amount of planning and preparation has already taken place including ensuring we have adequate provision, transport, PPE and logistical expertise," a government spokesperson said. "We are working closely with the NHS and we will use the military in the planning of logistics as necessary, as they have already gone to great lengths to successfully support our operational efforts," the spokesperson added.