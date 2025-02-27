Leaked Chat Claims NSA, CIA Discussed Raising Intersex Babies as Non-Binary—Elon Musk React

Elon Musk responded with surprise after a post on X claimed that officials from the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) discussed raising intersex babies as non-binary. The claim was made by conservative activist Christopher R. Rufo, who shared an alleged chat between intelligence officials.

The post included a screenshot of what Rufo described as a leaked conversation. One message in the image read, "An intersex birth would be a great opportunity to raise a kid as non-binary and let them choose later." Rufo accused intelligence agencies of promoting a political agenda and described the discussion as "insane."

Musk reacted to the post with a brief comment: "Wow." His response quickly gained attention, sparking widespread debate among his followers. Some users expressed concern over the claim, while others dismissed it as misleading or taken out of context. Later, Musk responded to series of posts by Rufo written on the same issue .

Authenticity Not Verified

There is no confirmation that the alleged chat logs are real. No official sources have verified the authenticity of the messages, and neither the NSA nor the CIA has responded to the claim. While gender identity and intersex rights are widely discussed in various circles, there is no evidence that U.S. intelligence agencies have taken an official stance on the issue.

Some analysts believe the chat could be an informal discussion rather than a policy statement. Others suggest it may have been altered or misrepresented. Without official confirmation, the origin of the messages remains unclear.

Reactions on Social Media

Musk's reaction to the post added to the debate, with users on both sides weighing in. Some users supported Rufo's claim, arguing that intelligence agencies were overstepping their role by discussing gender identity. Others dismissed the conversation as private remarks between individuals rather than evidence of a larger agenda.

A user on X commented, "Seems like some friendly colleagues chatting about the vagaries of sex, gender, nature, and nurture. Not exactly a vast conspiracy." Others questioned why Musk responded without verifying the authenticity of the claim.

Ongoing Debate on Gender Identity

The discussion comes at a time when gender identity remains a divisive issue in the U.S. Some groups advocate for greater recognition of non-binary and intersex rights, while others argue that such discussions are driven by political ideology.

Musk has previously commented on gender-related topics, often drawing criticism for his remarks. His response to Rufo's post further fueled discussions, with both supporters and critics engaging in heated arguments.

No Official Response

As of now, neither the NSA nor the CIA has addressed the alleged chat logs. Without verification, it remains unclear whether the messages are real, taken out of context, or entirely fabricated.

The controversy highlights how quickly unverified claims can spread online, especially when high-profile figures like Musk engage with them. The debate over gender identity and government influence is likely to continue as discussions on the topic remain highly polarized.