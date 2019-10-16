"League of Legends" is finally making its way to other gaming platforms in 2020 with "League of Legends: Wild Rift," Riot Games announced on Wednesday, October 16.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game, "League of Legends," Riot Games held a stream of lead producer, Joe Tung, announcing what the future holds for the popular gaming title.

Among other announcements, the company revealed that "League of Legends," which is one of the biggest PC games in the world, will finally arrive on consoles, iOS and Android devices with a new version called "Wild Rift."

Riot Games pointed out that the new game was in development for quite some time because it is not a direct port of "League of Legends" for PC and has instead been built from the ground up to optimize the experience on the new platforms.

"'Wild Rift' is not a port of LoL on PC," The Verge quoted Riot as saying, "it is a new game built from scratch to ensure it is a polished, legitimate 'LoL'experience that's worth players' time."

The 5v5 MOBA gameplay appears to be pretty much the same as the original version of "League of Legends" but there have been some changes.

These include a twin-stick setup that replaces the click-to-move controls, a new map, and shorter matches that have been designed to last no more than 15 to 18 minutes.

"League of Legends: Wild Rift" will include around 40 champions at launch with more expected to join the roster in the future. Riot Games announced that the mobile version of the title will be launched across the globe towards the end of 2020, followed by its console debut.

The game will be free to download and play, the developer has promised that players will be able to earn their champions without paying a single penny.

The alpha and beta versions of "League of Legends: Wild Rift" will be made available to users over the next few months, starting in China.

Pre-registration is already available for the android version of the game on Google Play. Check out the trailer of the upcoming title below: