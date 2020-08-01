Lauren Alexis, the queen of social media is making heads turn with her latest Instagram update on her official handle. The influencer cum modeling sensation has left fans' hearts racing with her sultry picture in which she is seen flaunting her curves. In the photo that has taken the internet by storm, Lauren sported a pair of ash-colored tights and a crop top.

The diva struck a sensual pose while sitting down to flaunt her perky derriere. Not only in this latest photo, Lauren likes showing off her beautiful figure and flawless beauty in every social media update.

Alexis' Latest Photo a Hit on Social Media

Her latest photo has grabbed the attention of millions of fans who have left several comments and likes on the post. Unlike other social media posts, Lauren's post has racked up over a thousand likes and views within hours of it being published on the photo-sharing platform.

Bombshell Lauren often loves to treat her fan followers with hot and sexy photo updates through her social media accounts. Alexis had earlier left her fans breathless in a revealing red outfit, which attracted millions of eyeballs on her Instagram page.

Lauren's hot photos go viral on the internet once a while. In one picture, she left her assets on display for her fans while in another she was seen sporting a sexy black thing bikini leaving fans wanting more.

The YouTube celebrity often manages to set fire on the internet with her sultry and scandalous social media posts. She has a massive fan base on YouTube and on Instagram. She's one of the most popular influencers in the UK. She looks smoking hot in every outfit she dons and fans can't keep their eyes away from accessing her pictures on social media. Check out the picture of British model Lauren Alexis that has left fans wanting more.