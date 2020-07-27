British modelling sensation Demi Rose is back with her sultry avatar. The curvaceous model has left very little to the imagination of her fans with a new photo on her official social media handle that has taken the internet by storm.

The eye-catching Instagram picture in which Demi is seen flaunting her assets has set the internet on fire just like her other social media posts. Unlike any other models, Demi has grabbed the spotlight with her super sexy figure and the scandalous gossips revolving around her.

The latest social media update has left fans' pulses racing and has been able to rack up a huge number of likes and views. The 25-year-old curvy diva has managed to garner millions of people's attention on her Instagram posts since the day she debuted on the platform. Her sultry barely-there bikini photos to pictures that she had shared while vacationing in Thailand -- managed to win hearts from all over the world.

Pictures on Instagram Account

The pictures which she got clicked in Thailand while she was naked lying beside a pool went viral after it was uploaded on her Instagram account. Several fans were stunned to see the diva's scandalous look in the photos while drooling over them at the same time.

This isn't the first time the British model making heads turn on social media. Demi Rose has a huge fan base and she has been treating her them with hot and engaging content.

In the latest picture, Demi rocked a hot floral thong bikini swimsuit while she gave a seductive poser in front of the camera in the middle of the sea on a luxury boat. Her beautiful locks dazzled in the sunlight and she flaunted massive cleavage in the tiny outfit. Several fans took to their Insta handle to share the love and kissing emojis while another compared her beauty to an angel.