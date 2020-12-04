Goo Hara Act has been officially passed. This act restricts survivor's inheritance rights including pension for family members who have failed in carrying out their parental duties. The law is being seen as victory of late Kpop idol Goo Hara's brother Goo Ho In as he had initiated the bill.

The Goo Hara Act was officially passed in the national assembly of South Korea on Dec. 1, 2020. The bill was proposed by Goo Ho In shortly after the death of Hara. This action was motivated by Hara's mother claiming share in her daughter's property. Goo Ho In posted a letter in his Instagram page in March 2020 announcing that he had started the petition.

Goo Hara Petition

This became a national issue and the petition was signed by thousands of Koreans asking amends in the law to prevent Hara's mother from claiming the singer's inheritance. The family and netizens directed their anger toward Hara's mother as it is known that she had abandoned her children at a very young age. Hara and her brother grew up with their grandmother and aunt as their father was away from home, earning a livelihood.

The mother who was never seen with Hara before was seen on the day of her funeral. She was accused of trying to film when she was being forced out of the funeral house. The mother in various interviews had said that Hara had met her and understood her.

Soon after the funeral, she filed a lawsuit stating that she had rights over 50% Hara's inheritance as she was her mother. But as the new law has been passed, there are more chances that the claim of Hara's mother will be rejected.

The previous law on inheritance stated: "In the case of the death of an adult without children, their mother or father have a right to their inheritance even if they didn't personally raise and provide for them." But according to the Goo Hara Act, the reasons for disqualification to an inheritance have been expanded. The law also includes that negligent of their duties to support direct ancestors or direct descendants can be considered a reason to be disqualified from inheritance right.