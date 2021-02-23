Late But Here; Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode Arriving Soon

Those who own Watch Dogs: Legion can smile, as Ubisoft said that it is going to offer an online mode for free to them, starting from March 9.

The third installment, in the Watch Dogs title, will have this online mode in the form of an update for the users enjoying the title on Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Ubisoft+, Ubisoft's subscription service and also on the Windows PC Epic Games Store, Stadia along with the usual rollout on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Watch Dogs: Legion, released last year, has been getting quite a few updates since it's debut. They even piped in Ray-Tracing support for the Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5 console players.

In the Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode, players are going to get a free-roam open-world co-op to rally their friends and go about London, get into city events and explore all that London has to offer. The cap on team-up is four players, though.

The gaming giant is also coming up with new co-op missions in its online mode, playable with two-to-four players. The draw in this entire offing is the "Leader of the Pack," which will have five narrative missions, all intertwined with each other. The focus will be on strategy and effectively communicating with your team mates, raking through with upgraded gears and having a strong support to persevere through.

The Player-vs-Player mode has been dubbed the Spiderbot Arena and is the place to go if you want to your spiderbot in an intense deadmatch for kicks. Each round lasts for six minutes and the general rule of thumb applies - higher you climb, the better weapons you get.

One can also complete online activity to increase their ranks via XP and also unlock nuggets, such as, influence points to be used to get new recruits or upgrades for DedSec gadgets.

Ubisoft is also throwing in two single-player missions of the same date for season pass holders. The first one, called "Guardian Protocol", has DedSec hunting for an algorithm that gives the AI the rein to bypass human decisions. The other is called "Not in Our Name," where you have a secret organization stealing DedSec's name and also information that their boss can use to blackmail victims.

All said and done, this update is a tad bit delayed. Ubisoft stalled the release earlier saying, "As part of our commitment to fixing the game's issues, we've decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021. This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode."

So, check it out and find out if Ubisoft has kept its end of the bargain or are there still "issues" despite delay.