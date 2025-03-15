Last to See Sudiksha Konanki Alive: Joshua Riibe's Family Fights Against His Detention in Dominican Republic!

The parents of Joshua Riibe have criticized authorities in the Dominican Republic for holding their son under "irregular conditions" as the search for missing college student Sudiksha Konanki enters its second week.

Riibe, 22, was the last known person to see Konanki alive at the Riu Republica resort in Punta Cana on March 6. Despite not being named a suspect or person of interest, he remains confined at the resort under police surveillance while cooperating with investigators.

His parents, Tina and Albert Riibe, issued a statement expressing sorrow for Konanki's family and concern for their son's treatment. They revealed that Riibe has undergone extensive questioning and been monitored by police without legal representation. The family has now hired a lawyer to protect his rights.

"We express our deep sorrow for Sudiksha Konanki's family during this painful time. Joshua has cooperated fully in the search efforts and remains dismayed by her disappearance," they said.

The surveillance footage from the resort shows Riibe with Konanki before she vanished. However, he has not publicly commented beyond saying, "I can't say anything right now."

Konanki, 20, a University of Pittsburgh student, disappeared while on spring break. Her last known transactions on Venmo suggest she visited Coco Bongo nightclub in Punta Cana just before her disappearance. She made two payments on March 5—one with a sailboat emoji and another to a fellow student, Ananya Chilakamarri. Authorities have not linked these transactions to any wrongdoing.

Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, told police they had gone into the sea and were swept by a wave. According to his statement, they kissed before a strong current pulled them out. He claims to have saved her from drowning but was exhausted and lost sight of her upon reaching shore.

"I was getting tired, and so was she. I was a lifeguard at a pool, not in the ocean. I grabbed her and swam to get her out," he said. "I held her in front of me. She was knee-deep in water, walking at an angle. Then I started vomiting all the water I swallowed. When I looked up, she was gone."

Riibe said he later passed out on a beach chair and only learned of her disappearance the next day. His family insists he is not a suspect and should be allowed to return to the U.S.

Konanki's parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi, have urged authorities to intensify the search. The FBI and Interpol have joined local forces, launching one of the Dominican Republic's largest missing person operations. Drones, sniffer dogs, and hundreds of officers have been deployed. A "yellow notice"—an international alert for missing persons—has been issued for Konanki.

Government officials stated the search will continue at full intensity until Sunday. Although typical searches last ten days, efforts may extend up to six months in a reduced capacity.

Hotel security footage captured Riibe and Konanki heading to the beach at 4 a.m. on March 6. Hours later, he was seen returning alone at 9:55 a.m. Her friends reported her missing at 4 p.m.

Riibe's father flew to Punta Cana to support his son and has been in contact with Konanki's family. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the case as the mystery surrounding her disappearance deepens.