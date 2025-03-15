Last person to see missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki says he saved her from rough waters — but refused to answer key police questions

The last person to see missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki claims he saved her from rough waters before losing her in the dark.

Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old Minnesota college senior, spoke about his final moments with Konanki before she vanished in the Dominican Republic on March 6.

"I was a lifesaver. I grabbed her and pulled her out," Riibe told investigators, according to a transcript obtained by Noticias Sin.

Riibe, a St. Cloud State University student, was questioned by authorities after Konanki was reported missing. He had traveled to Punta Cana's RIU Hotel & Resort for spring break, the same resort where Konanki was staying.

Surveillance footage captured them walking arm-in-arm along the beach after 4 a.m. They entered waist-deep water, talking and kissing, when a strong wave pulled them out to sea.

"A big wave hit us, and as the water returned, it swept us away," Riibe told investigators.

He claimed they cried for help but no one was on the beach. They were exhausted, but he struggled to bring them back to shore. Riibe described putting Konanki under his arm and swimming toward safety.

"It took me a long time to get her out. I was a lifeguard in a pool, not in the sea," he said.

He admitted swallowing a lot of seawater and nearly losing consciousness. He said he managed to bring them back to shallow water. Konanki told him she was going to get her belongings, which had drifted away.

"The last time I saw her, I asked if she was okay," Riibe said. "I didn't hear her answer because I was throwing up the seawater."

When he looked up, Konanki was gone. He assumed she had left to collect her things. He sat on a beach chair, feeling unwell, and fell asleep. He woke up at sunrise with mosquito bites, then returned to his hotel room.

During questioning, Riibe refused to answer eight key questions, responding, "My lawyers advise me not to answer that question."

Authorities asked him how his claims could be verified and whether Konanki knew how to swim. They also inquired if he had informed the hotel or police about what happened.

Konanki's friends reported her missing around 4 p.m. on March 6. Initially, officials suspected drowning, but they have not ruled out foul play.

Riibe's account aligns with an investigative report stating that Konanki was hit by a large wave while swimming at night.

Police and military personnel have conducted searches using drones and boats along the Punta Cana coastline. The Dominican Republic's armed forces continue to monitor the area.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, Konanki's hometown, named Riibe as a person of interest but clarified he is not a suspect. His aunt defended him, saying he "wouldn't hurt a fly."

Officials suspect a power outage at the resort disabled surveillance systems, possibly prompting the pair to go to the beach.

Adding to the mystery, Konanki made two Venmo payments the day before she disappeared. One payment had only a sailboat emoji as its description, while the other referenced the popular Punta Cana nightclub Coco Bongo.

Authorities continue their search as concerns grow over Konanki's disappearance.