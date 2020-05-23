Thousands of fans of Japanese wrestler, Hana Kimura, who appeared in the latest series of Netflix's reality show Terrace House are in mourning after the news appeared that the star allegedly has committed suicide.

The death news of Hana Kimura was confirmed on Saturday by World Wonder Wing Stardom, a women's wrestling league in Japan. Kimura was 22 years old.

In an official statement, Stardom requested: "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends." Stardom has posted news of the Hana Kimura death on both its official English and Japanese Twitter accounts.

Kimura's last post on Instagram read, "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry" over a picture of the wrestler with her cat. In the last Instagram story, Kimura said: "Goodbye."

Hana Kimura won Stardom's 2019 Fighting Spirit Award and was one of the cast members of Japanese reality TV show Terrace House that later had to be suspended because of coronavirus. The show follows three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house.

Hana is the daughter of a well-known wrestler, Kyoko Kimura.

Cyberbullying Killed Hana Kimura?

While there has been no official announcement on the cause of death, it is widely suspected that the Hana committed suicide after facing cyberbullying. Her death once again brought out the ugly side of cyberbullying. Her fans and even wrestling stars have taken to Twitter to decry cyberbullying.

WWE wrestler Dakota Kai tweeted"F bullies. ... These are REAL people. Not just characters in a TV show, movie or whatever. RIP Hana. Gone too soon."

WWE star Levis also hit out against bullying, he said on Twitter: Cyberbullying needs to stop. People should be held accountable for the hateful words they use. Words hurt, being attacked by strangers hurts. This is so heartbreaking. #RIPHanaKimura

WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano told voice his anger against bullying. In a post on Twitter he said: Yes, we are public figures. Yes, we play characters on TV. Yes, we still get bullied every day by people who think words don't hurt.

It is rumored that the TV reality star faced harsh comments from many online trolls with some even asking her to "die."