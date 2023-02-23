Las Vegas Woman Arrested for Having Sexual Relationship with Underage Teenage Boy

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with two felony counts of statutory sexual seduction after police say she had a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Kayla McConnell, who also goes by Kayla Brooke Omilian, on Sunday after she admitted to having intercourse with the teenager.

Parents Found Texts from McConnell on Teen's Phone

According to a Metro arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, police received a report from a parent who said their teenage son had been dating a 34-year-old woman for the previous three months.

The officer spoke with the boy's parents, who said they'd noticed "suspicious" behavior from the teen, including him talking for long periods while in the bathroom. The boy's mother then looked at his phone and found multiple messages of a romantic nature sent by an adult woman through an app.



Teen, McConnell Confess to Having Sexual Intercourse

When she confronted her son about them, the teen said that he'd been dating the woman, and that they had sexual intercourse, and she was 19 years older than him, according to the report. The mother later found messages on the teen's virtual reality headset to the woman telling her they'd been "caught" and apologizing for getting her into trouble, the report stated.

A detective then interviewed McConnell, who said she was a traveling nurse based in Reno, who had met up with the teen multiple times when visiting Las Vegas over the last few months, the report stated.

McConnell also provided details of her relationship with the teen, police said, including admitting to having consensual sexual intercourse with him multiple times. In the state of Nevada, the age of consent is 16 years. McConnell is due in court April 24.