Las Vegas Veterinarian Who Sparked Outrage After Being Filmed Kicking Horse in the Face Found Dead

A high-profile Las Vegas veterinarian who was missing since April 6 was found dead in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the weekend, according to officials.

The National Park Service initiated a search at Lake Mead after Dr. Shawn Frehner's keys, wallet and cellphone were found in his truck parked at Hemmenway Harbor on April 7. According to the NPS, his body was found near the Boulder Islands within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, April 18.

On April 19, the Clark County coroner's office confirmed Frehner's identity through dental records. His cause and manner of death were not released, and additional details were not immediately available.

Frehner Issued Apology Earlier this Month After Video of Him Kicking a Horse in the Head Went Viral

Earlier this month, Frehner apologized and admitted to kicking a horse he had been paid to administer anesthetic shots to at a Nevada property. Frehner issued an apology after video of the incident went viral.

"I did not blatantly haul off and kick this horse as it appears in the video. That was not my intention at all," Frehner wrote. "It was done simply to get the horse in a better position so that he could breathe and get up and move so I could again try to anesthetize."

"But yes, I did kick him right in the chin, and I very much do apologize and wish this never happened," he wrote.

Frehner was Also Being Investigated for Animal Cruelty Over the Video

In his apology, Frehner said he was attempting to reposition the horse. He was the subject of an investigation by Nye County deputies for animal cruelty following a complaint from the horse's owner.

Another video showed Frehner flushing a horse's nose with a syringe, a normal practice. Shortly after, he was seen jabbing the horse in the face.

According to a missing person report filed the day after he disappeared, Frehner's father, Rex, told police the last time he spoke with Shawn was on Sunday, April 6, and his son told him he was having a hard time with one of the horses.

Records obtained showed the Nevada State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners placed Frehner's license on probation in 2016. He agreed to a year-long license suspension.

The reasons for discipline included handwriting his medical records onto the back of invoices or call logs. He also gave prescription medicine to clients in "plastic baggies," without verifying how much medicine was handed out.