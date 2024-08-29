Las Vegas Teacher's Aide Accused of Making Out with Student, Messaged Victim During Her Police Interview so Their Stories Would be Aligned

A Clark County School District Employee accused of contacting or attempting to contact a minor for sex was actively messaging the victim while police were interviewing her.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, On Friday, Aug. 23, at around 11 a.m., an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was contacted by Eldorado High School administration regarding a possible teacher-student relationship.

Upon arrival, a staff member told police that an anonymous student wanted to provide information about an ongoing teacher-student relationship, according to the report.

The student told police her ex-boyfriend was in a relationship with a teacher at the school, Jerusalem Garcia, 20. Garcia is a Specialized Program Teacher Assistant assigned to Eldorado High School and has been employed by the District since August 2021.

When police spoke to the victim, he said he was in a relationship with Garcia since May 2024. The victim told police he met Garcia at a party on May 26, where the two exchanged Instagram usernames and began talking on social media, the report stated.

The victim told police he went on roughly 12 to 15 dates and during the date nights, the two would "make out" in secluded locations, according to the report.

When police spoke with Garcia, she told them she was in a "loving" relationship with the victim and said she had "urges" to have sexual intercourse with the victim but "refrained due to [the victim's] age" and the fact that she was a teacher, per the report.

Garcia told police they would go to secluded locations because she was afraid of being caught or seen by other staff members or students, according to the report.

While Garcia was talking to police, she was messaging the victim on Instagram. When police read the messages, it appeared the two were discussing the incident and "aligning their stories," the report stated. Garcia also admitted to deleting messages between the two.

Garcia faces a charge of contacting or attempting to contact a minor by a person of authority for the purpose of sex. According to court records, Garcia's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30.