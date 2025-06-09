Las Vegas Shooting: Bellagio Fountains Shooter was a YouTuber Who Fatally Shot Online Rival, His Wife

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed near the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, in a deadly shootout that was captured on a livestream.

Officers rushed towards gunfire at around 10:40 pm local time on Sunday, June 8, and found two people lying on the floor with gunshot wounds, Las Vegas under-sheriff Andrew Walsh said. Both victims died from their wounds despite the efforts of first responders.

Shooting Captured on Livestream

Footage circulating on social media shows a gunman firing shots in front of the Bellagio Fountains amid what appears to be a confrontation with someone else. Seven shots are fired during the video as onlookers scream and begin running from the area, while others drop to the floor to shield themselves from gunfire.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

Suspect Identified as YouTuber Who Had an Online Rivalry with the Victim

Police believe they know who the suspect is and believe he was involved in an online conflict with one of the victims. Under-sheriff Walsh said they believe "this is an isolated incident, knowing that the suspect and the victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms".

According to reports, the shooter is a YouTuber named SinCity-MannyWise, who also goes by Manny Dee. The victims have been identified as another YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife. The motive is being reported as an online rivalry between the two YouTubers.

Manny had posted a video on his YouTube channel "Sin City Family," driving around the Las Vegas strip, looking for Finny Da Legend a day before the shooting. His clothing also matches that of the suspect in the livestream video.

As reported by Channel 2 now, the suspect is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.