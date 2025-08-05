Las Vegas Police Sergeant Made Bogus Arrests Targeting Black Men, Placed Hidden Cameras in Bathroom to Record Family Members

A former Las Vegas police sergeant will spend several years behind bars over sex crimes and professional misconduct charges.

District Judge Ronald Israel ordered Kevin Menon to serve a four- to 10-year prison sentence, in line with the terms of his plea deal. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Menon Installed Cameras in the Bathroom to Record His Wife, Sister-in-Law, Possessed Child Pornography

Menon, who is of Jewish and Indian origin, pleaded guilty May 28 to counts of oppression under color of office, subornation of perjury, battery on a protected person, possession of child sexual abuse material and capturing an image of the private area of another person.

Prosecutors accused Menon of illegally detaining people on the Strip possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls and installing cameras in bathroom vents that captured videos showing the genitalia and buttocks of his wife and sister-in-law.

Men Illegally Detained Men of Color Without Reason

The department has said he was placed on leave and then arrested after his own squad accused him of making unlawful arrests that targeted people of color. In the first case against Menon, he was accused of conducting illegal stops and searches of mainly Black men on the Las Vegas Strip while he worked as a sergeant in plain clothes.

Metro investigators said Menon instigated situations with the public without probable cause. In one case, Menon ordered the search of a car without any reason, police said. In another, the sergeant, who often worked in a plain clothes capacity, intentionally collided with a person on a pedestrian bridge, leading to that man's arrest.

After a search of Menon's home related to the first case, police said they found numerous images of child sexual abuse material on Menon's devices. This resulted in the second case. Police returned to Menon's home, where they found hidden cameras that Menon installed in a bathroom to record family members using the toilet. This resulted in the third criminal case.

Menon will be eligible for parole in 2029.