Las Vegas Police Officer's Bodycam Captures Suspected UFO as Residents Claim to See 10-Feet Aliens in Night Sky [WATCH]

Is this the answer to decades-long speculation about UFOs? Police bodycam footage in Las Vegas appears to have captured a possible UFO sighting, following reports from locals that they had seen "10-foot aliens with large shiny eyes." If it's true, scientists are finally going to get answers to their years of unsolved questions.

A Las Vegas police officer's camera captured the object at around 11:50 pm on April 30 after a resident reported seeing something "100% not human" on their property, according to local TV station 8 News Now. In the stunning video, a bright blue ball of light moving quickly through the night sky can be seen.

Strange Sighting

According to the American Meteor Society, its flash was seen as far as Utah and California. Approximately 39 minutes later, a man who lives around 80 miles from Area 51 made a chilling 911 call about two unknown objects in his garden after he and his family observed a similar object fall from the sky.

"There's like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us [sic] and it has big eyes and it's looking at us â€” and it's still there," the homeowner told police dispatch, according to audio obtained by the TV channel.

"In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually â€” we're terrified," the man said.

"They're very large. They're like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can't explain it. And big mouth. They're shiny eyes and they're not human. They're 100% not human," he added.

According to audio from their body cameras, the responding units were terrified of the situation.

"I'm so nervous right now," said one officer. "I have butterflies, bro â€” saw a shooting star and now these people say there's aliens in their backyard."

What Is It?

One policeman even confirmed some of the witness' accounts after speaking with the man. "I don't believe in it but what I saw right now, I do believe in it," one of the witnesses reportedly told the police.

Although the purported sighting's location was searched and the witnesses were questioned, no new information was found.

Since then, the LVPD has closed the case, according to 8 News Now.

It follows previous claims made by a former intelligence official turned whistleblower that the US is in possession of a vast collection of components and apparatus from crashed UFOs of "non-human origin."

According to David Charles Grusch, top-secret operations are also being carried out by the US and other countries to 'reverse-engineer' the components into weapons.

However, Grusch also asserts that the material was wrongfully kept from Congress because of government efforts to conceal the discoveries, which are part of an "80-year arms race" to exploit the technology.