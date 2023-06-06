Air Force Veteran Claims US Government Holds Secret Extraterrestrial Craft, Technology

In a stunning revelation, Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, David Grusch, has revealed explosive information regarding extraterrestrial craft allegedly recovered and concealed by the US government.

U.S. Retrieved Non-Human Origin Technical Vehicles

Speaking exclusively to renowned investigative journalist Ross Coulthart for NewsNation, Grusch disclosed previously undisclosed secrets that he had been entrusted with during his tenure in the U.S. defense establishment.

As a member of the "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" task force, now known as the "All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office" (AARO), Grusch asserted that he and his colleagues were denied access to a crash retrieval program that dealt with non-human origin technical vehicles.

"These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed," Grusch told the outlet, adding that it includes spacecraft from quite a number of other species.

"I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse," Grusch told Coulthart.

"People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program."

Stating that the officials named the program, which he had never heard of before, Grusch said, "They told me, based on their oral testimony, and they provided me documents and other proof, that there was in fact a program that the UAP Task Force was not read into."

Social Media Reacts

The explosive revelations made by Grusch invited mixed reactions from the social media users. "David Charles Grusch's extraordinary claims on 'Non-human crafts'! No personal sightings, just testimonials. Lots of red flags. Let's do more thorough research to validate credibility," tweeted a user.

"Why do you think DoD give clearance to UFO whistle-blower David Grusch to do the interview?" read another tweet.

"Do you believe him? "Air Force veteran David Grusch claims the government is covering up UFOs Grusch claims he has seen evidence of a secret crash retrieval program He alleges the U.S. has even retrieved bodies from other species" questioned a user.