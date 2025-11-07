Las Vegas Man Confesses to Having an Affair with His Stepmom, Who is Accused of Killing His Father

Deviere Willette, whose father was found decapitated in his Henderson home in 2023, admitted to having an affair with his stepmother – the same woman who is now on trial for his father's murder.

Willette, now 29, revealed that he and Devyn Michaels, 47, were married and living together when she was arrested on suspicion of killing his father, Johnathan Willette, 46, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Michaels Accused of Killing and Decapitating Johnathan at His Henderson Home

Deviere told the jury that, before his father's murder, he had revealed to him that he was married to his stepmother. Henderson police arrested Michaels, a former adult film star who also uses the names Nikki Fairchild and Tracee Tavarez, on Aug. 15, 2023. Police said Michaels killed and decapitated him at his Henderson home on Aug. 7, 2023.

Michaels is accused of taking Johnathan Willette's head from the Henderson crime scene and driving it to her home in Las Vegas, where she threw it in the trash, documents said. The head was then likely picked up by a trash service, prosecutors said. Police never recovered Johnathan Willette's head or the murder weapon.

Deviere and Michaels Started a Sexual Relationship While She was Living with Her Father



Deviere said he was first introduced to Michaels when she was his father's girlfriend, and at the age of 19, developed a sexual relationship with her, which eventually led to them getting married.

Johnathan and Michaels had two daughters, who are currently under the age of 13, and had an on-again, off-again relationship, according to attorneys. Michaels and Johnathan never married, but lived as a couple for some time.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said Johnathan had custody of the daughters, but that he and Michaels were planning on "reuniting" and living together for the sake of the children.

"I was trying to fill the shoes of my father — shoes that I had no business filling," Deviere said. Michaels and Deviere both initially told police that it was a marriage of convenience and for insurance purposes. Deviere testified he had not talked to Michaels since the jail phone call hours after her arrest and wished he had divorced her.

Michael's Attorney Alleged Deviere Had Killed His Father

On Wednesday, Michael's defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, told the jury a different story, alleging Deviere killed his father. Police never named Deviere as a suspect and interviewed him several times, according to Wednesday's testimony. During the testimony on Thursday, Giordani asked Deviere if he was involved in the murder, which he denied.

According to Draskovich, there were tensions between Johnathan and Deviere, and also said that Deviere Willette originally told detectives that the two had never gotten along.

Draskovich then questioned Deviere's credibility, saying the victim's son testified he worked the day before the murder when he had not. In the days before Johnathan Willette's murder, Michaels messaged Deviere, calling him a "liar" and a "cheater" and asking for a divorce, Draskovich said.

No cellphone or video evidence puts Deviere at the crime scene, Giordani told the jury. Draskovich told the jury that Deviere works as a home-security system technician and has access to power saws.