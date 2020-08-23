The popular talk show host Larry King made an announcement that he has lost both his son Andy King and daughter Chaia King within a span of three weeks. Heartbroken Larry King wrote that no parent should have to bury their children.

Larry King's son Andy King, 65, died on July 28 and daughter Chaia King, 52, on August 20 within a span of three weeks. King announced the death of his children on his Instagram page. "It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed," he wrote with a heavy heart.

Family Needs Time and Privacy To Heal: Larry King

Explaining the reasons for their death, King wrote that Andy's death was sudden as he passed away after suffering a heart attack in July. While, his daughter Chaia, who is considered to be close to his heart was diagnosed with lung cancer and succumbed to the illness on August 20. "She left us only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer," King wrote.

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child," he said. King also thanked the people for pouring in their condolences and expressing their sentiments towards the family. "In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that," he added.

Chaia had written a children's book titled Daddy Day, Daughter Day co-authored with King himself. The book was released in 1997 and spoke of their experiences with divorce.

Both Andy and Chaia were King's children with his wife Alene Atkins. The couple had married for the first time in 1961 but divorced and re-married in 1967. But this remarriage too did not last long as the couple got divorced in 1971. Atkins passed away in 2017. In fact, Andy was Atkin's son from her previous relationship. Larry King had adopted Andy after marrying Atkins.

Stroke, Divorce Followed By Death

King himself is not in good health. He suffered a stroke in May 2019. CNN also reported that 86-year-old King underwent a heart procedure last year and is still recovering from it. King has four children from his previous marriages. King also got divorced from his wife Shawn Southwick in August 2019, ending 22 years of marriage.

King is known for his interview show Ora TV's Larry King Now, and also hosted CNN's Larry King Live, show. Larry King Now was a show where he interviewed celebrities, the world's top leaders, and stars who have made a name on internet. Larry King Live was a show that aired from 1985 to 2010. This show was popular due to its feature of provocative discussions on timely subjects.