An off-duty LAPD officer reportedly found a tampon inside a Frapuccino that he ordered at a Starbucks outlet inside a Target in Diamond Bar, California on Friday.

According to FOX11, the officer involved was not on active duty and did not wear his uniform but the report suggests the employees may have identified him as a law enforcement officer after he used his police credit union debit card to purchase the beverage. Upon making the disgusting discovery, the officer angrily went back to confront the staff and returned the cup back to the outlet.

LASD Investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the incident and has recovered surveillance footage that is currently being reviewed.

"This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency," the LA Police Protective League (LAPPL), a police union representing the LAPD said in a statement. "We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions."



'Poisoned' Milkshakes Served to NYPD Officers

This isn't the first time a police union has claimed that an officer was intentionally served a beverage that was tampered with. Last week, several police unions and media outlets reported three NYPD officers were rushed to the hospital after they consumed milkshakes from Shake Shack that were allegedly "poisoned" with bleach.

The incident prompted an NYPD investigation and the Emergency Service Unit was called in to set up a crime scene at the Shake Shack outlet. However, earlier today it was revealed that the incident was fabricated by police unions and the officers involved never showed any symptoms of falling sick or "throwing up," as claimed by them.

The NYPD investigation, which included interviews with employees and review of store footage, concluded that the off-tasting shakes were a result of the milkshake machine being recently cleaned immediately before the order.

Internet Dismisses Tampon Claims

Shortly after reports of the incident emerged, several social media users pointed out the that tampon story is also made up of the Shake Shack claim. While some users pointed out that the object claimed to have been found in the frappuccino looks nothing like a tampon, others drew attention to the fact that the Starbucks outlets inside Target are quite small and employees, who make the drinks in front of the customer, could not have possibly planted a tampon inside the drink without the officer noticing.

"That really doesn't look like a tampon," wrote one user, while another commented. "Is this like the NYPD 'poisoning' at Shake Shack (that never happened)? That does not look like a tampon. And the drinks are made right in front of you. Did the barista say 'Please turn around so I can put a tampon in your drink?'".

Here Are Some of the Tweets: