LAPD Cop's Nude Photos Post Breast Enlargement Surgery Surface After Cop Husband Shares Them with Co-Workers and Other Men

LAPD cop Brady Lamas was arrested after he was caught sharing his cop wife's explicit pictures and videos with fellow workers and other men. The victim claimed that the visual shots were taken without her approval.

Lamas Shared Before and After Shots of Wife's Breast Surgery

A statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office stated that the 45-year-old cop faces six misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the incident came to light after the victim saw her explicit picture on her husband's phone shared in a group chat. The outlet further revealed that the pictures in circulation were taken without the victim's consent.

"I did not know the photos were taken of me and did not give my consent for any photos of me to be shared with anyone," she said, according to court documents. The victim further alleged that Lamas took the explicit shots during a doctor's visit after she had a breast enlargement. They were later shared publicly as "before and after" shots, by Lamas.

The questionable pictures were discovered by the victim on Lama's phone on January 30. However, the same was shared on groups chats and messaging apps between Dec 29, 2021 and January 24.

Co-workers Passed Comments

Terming her husband as a predator in the court records, the victim wrote, "My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me. I would have preferred that he punched me in the face. I also worried about how my husband would react when he found out I had discovered his horrible disturbing acts."

The victim further claimed that her co-workers, who received her explicit images, passed comments stating that "Brady is a lucky man" apart from staring her "intently."

"What is worse is this humiliation will keep repeating, perhaps forever, because the private pictures and graphic videos are now in the hands of strangers and multiple co-workers at the LAPD," she wrote in court papers.

KTLA reported that in a statement, the LAPD revealed that Lamas has been assigned home pending an internal investigation since Jan. 31, 2022. "The Department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office with this matter and is troubled by the officer's alleged off-duty conduct which does not reflect the values of the Los Angeles Police Department," the statement added.