Landscaper Saves Illinois Woman from Husband Who was Trying to Kill Her by Smothering Her with a Pillow

A suburban woman is alive after a landscaper intervened when her husband allegedly tried to smother her to death with a pillow, police said.

The attack occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 200 block of Forest Place. Authorities say 34-year-old Cody Romano assaulted his wife inside their home, damaged her cellphone and attempted to suffocate her while threatening to kill her.

The victim managed to escape and ran into the street, where she sought help from a lawncare worker. The landscaper shielded her as Romano allegedly tried to drag her back into the house, according to police. After a brief struggle, Romano fled the scene.

He later returned and was taken into custody. Police said Romano was transported to a local hospital following a medical episode. He was released on Aug. 28 and formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a domestic battery.

Romano made his first court appearance on Friday and will remain in custody until his pre-trial detention hearing set to take place on Sept. 23.