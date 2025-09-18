Lance Twiggs: Will Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson's Transgender Lover be Charged for Not Informing Police Despite Knowing About Murder?

Tyler Robinson admitted to his transgender boyfriend through text messages that he had killed Charlie Kirk, but the partner never reported it to police, Utah prosecutors claimed on Tuesday. Does this give law enforcement enough reason to arrest and charge his transgender partner with a crime?

A disturbing set of messages between Robinson, 22, and his partner, Lance Twiggs, was released by prosecutors. In the texts, Robinson admitted to carrying out the killing, disclosed where he had hidden the weapon, and urged Twiggs to stay silent. The release of these messages has now raised questions about whether Twiggs might also face charges for staying silent despite knowing what had happened.

Trans Boyfriend In the Radar

Twiggs has so far not been charged, and officials say he is fully cooperating with the investigation. However, Twiggs — who is transitioning to female — got Robinson's messages just hours after the Sept. 10 killing but never went to police, prosecutors said.

As a result, investigators weren't able to locate Robinson until at least a day after he had confessed to Twiggs.

Legal expert Neama Rahmani told The New York Post that based on what's known so far, Twiggs' decision not to report the messages doesn't amount to a crime.

"There is generally no duty to report a crime," said Rahmani, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. "Now, obviously, people can be charged as co-conspirators, accessories, principals, aiders and abetters. But, just knowing that a crime has been committed — even murder — is not sufficient to hold someone criminally liable."

Rahmani said that for Twiggs to face charges alongside Robinson, prosecutors would need evidence that he either helped commit the crime or tried to cover it up.

He added that law enforcement could still pursue charges after the fact — such as obstruction of justice, harboring a fugitive, or accessory after the fact — if someone lies to police or hides or destroys evidence.

"If you lie to law enforcement that's obstruction, no question. But [Twiggs] is reportedly cooperating," the lawyer said.

"At the moment we don't know of anything," illegal that Twiggs did, Rahmani said. "But again if there is something we don't know about – lying, hiding, or destroying – then absolutely," Twiggs could face charges.

"You need to do something affirmatively to help the suspect or to destroy the evidence," the lawyer said.

Shocking Revelations

On Tuesday, prosecutors detailed a long series of texts between Robinson and Twiggs in newly filed court documents outlining the charges. According to prosecutors, Robinson messaged Twiggs on Sept. 10, writing: "Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."

When Twiggs checked, he found a note from Robinson that read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Twiggs initially reacted with disbelief, asking if Robinson was joking, before finally pressing him: "You weren't the one who did it right???"

"I am, I'm sorry," Robinson replied.

When Twiggs asked why, Robinson said he "had enough of [Kirk's] hatred." He added that he had hidden the rifle in some bushes and planned to retrieve it, but police had already swarmed the area. Robinson also worried his father would be angry for not bringing back his grandfather's gun, which had an expensive scope.

"You are all I worry about love," Robinson wrote at one point to Twiggs, who responded: "I'm much more worried about you."

Robinson later asked Twiggs to "delete this exchange" and warned him not to talk to the media. "If any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent," Robinson instructed. Twiggs, however, appears not to have followed that advice.

Robinson is accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University during the kickoff of his American Comeback Tour. Kirk, a prominent MAGA figure, leaves behind his wife and two young children. A memorial service is set for Sept. 21, with President Trump saying he plans to attend.

Robinson now faces charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in front of a child.