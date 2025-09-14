Lance Twiggs: Everything to Know About Tyler Robinson's Transgender Roommate Who Tipped Off Cops after Receiving Incriminating Messages

Charlie Kirk's killer was living with a transgender roommate who was transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source revealed. Lance Twiggs has since been identified as the transgender roommate of Tyler Robinson, who tipped off the FBI about the assassin, who was arrested after his father turned him in to the cops.

Twiggs shared text messages with police in which Robinson talked about hiding a gun connected to Wednesday's shooting of the conservative activist at Utah Valley University (UVU), a law enforcement affidavit shows. His name surfaced as Fox and the New York Post reported that Robinson was living with a "transgender partner" who is cooperating with investigators.

Living with the Enemy

It's unclear if Twiggs is the same person mentioned in those reports, and his name does not appear in the affidavit. His grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, told the Daily Mail that he couldn't confirm speculation about whether his grandson is transgender or if there was a transgender motive behind Kirk's killing.

"I don't want to comment on that. I'm not sure what his situation is exactly right now," Jerry said, noting that he had never met Robinson.

Jerry also confirmed that his grandson had been in touch with police, but said he hasn't spoken with him directly since then.

"After he was with the police, he's been at his house, and there's no way for us to contact him other than going over there," he said.

Twiggs, a southern Utah native, studied at Utah Tech University, according to his Facebook profile. Robinson, 22, was enrolled in electrician training at a nearby technical college.

Like Robinson, Twiggs was a passionate gamer. On TikTok, he shared clips of himself playing shooting games, with a bio that read: "Becoming TikTok pros one terrible video at a time." His feed featured gameplay from titles like Apex Legends, Valorant, and Rocket League.

He also posted lighthearted videos, including one where he stuffed spaghetti into an Italian sandwich and another where he microwaved a bottle of Mountain Dew.

Secret Partner

Friends told the Daily Mail that Twiggs and Robinson were both part of a large Discord chat with dozens of gamer friends, many of them from Robinson's old school, Pine View High. According to an affidavit filed Friday, Robinson's incriminating messages to Twiggs were also sent through Discord.

Neighbor Cable Phillips, 20, said police showed up at their two-story housing complex around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, blocking off the surrounding area as the investigation unfolded.

Investigators were seen leaving the apartment with paper bags, envelopes, and a personal computer, while a forensics team photographed the outside before moving indoors to examine the property.

As the work went on, neighbors gathered behind police tape, watching quietly in the early morning desert sun.

Josh Kemp, 18, a resident in the area, told The New York Times that Robinson would "always blast music with his roommate" but "never talk to anybody."

Another neighbor, 11-year-old Oliver Holt, recalled knocking on Robinson's door last week to ask about odd jobs. He said the alleged shooter was "acting pretty strange" and kept glancing back into his apartment, "acting kind of nervous and scared."

The apartment at the Fossil Hills housing complex in Saint George — shared by Twiggs and Robinson — spans 1,460 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to a Zillow listing. The property details note that the "current owner has roommates bringing in a total of $900/month for just two of the bedrooms."