Lance Twiggs: Transgender Partner of Charlie Kirk Killer Was Thrown Out of Family Home Because of His Issues with Gender Identity and Substance Abuse

The transgender roommate of Charlie Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, was previously kicked out of his parents' home due to struggles with substance abuse, conflicts over gender identity, and an ongoing addiction to video games, a relative told Fox News Digital.

Robinson was arrested last week after he shot dead Kirk while he was attending a rally. Lance Twiggs, 22, who has not been charged with any crime, moved into a townhome in St. George, Utah, after living with his grandparents for some time. His father kicked him out of the house when he was 18, a family member said, confirming that Twiggs is currently transitioning from male to female.

Rejected by His Family

Twiggs later shared an apartment in southwestern Utah with Robinson, 22, who is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem on September 10.

Kirk was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition after the shooting but later died, officials said. Robinson now faces charges of aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

"[His father] thought he wasn't being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out," the relative explained. "He then lived with [his grandparents] until he was 18 and graduated from high school."

The same relative, who requested anonymity, also shared that the roommate had been battling substance abuse, was heavily addicted to video games, and was struggling with his "gender identity."

Dark Secrets

"But the real reason he was acting out was because he was using drugs and alcohol, and was addicted to gaming," the relative said.

The family member added that Twiggs had "always tried to put on the act that he had changed."

"He moved into a townhome and paid full rent, and there were other college roommates at the time," the relative explained.

According to this family member, Twiggs lived in the townhome before Robinson, who moved in last year. The two eventually became romantically involved, the relative noted.

"He was maintaining a job and able to pay rent, and was technically an adult," the relative told Fox News Digital. "The other college roommates eventually all moved out, and [he] stayed and Tyler became his roommate."