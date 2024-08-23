Lancashire Man Mauled to Death by His Own XL Bully Dog

A Lancashire man was killed by his own XL bully dog who turned on him, according to police.

Officers were called to reports of a canine attacking someone inside a house in Accrington shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday, Lancashire police said.

David Daintree, 53, the owner of the dog who lived at the address on Ashley Court, was found dead at the scene.

The dog, since confirmed to be the banned breed, was shot by armed police officers to stop it from injuring more people as it continued to pose "a significant threat of serious harm", the force said. Specially trained officers are supporting Daintree's family.

Neighbours told BBC that Daintree and another man had been trying to separate two dogs that had been fighting shortly before the attack occurred.

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the BBC that before the attack, she thought she heard dogs playing, but when she looked out of her window, she saw two animals fighting and "their owners trying to stop them."

Lancashire Police said Mr Daintree was the owner of the XL bully, but had only had the dog "a relatively short time."

Supt Marie Jackson said: "This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"We will have extra officers out and about in the area carrying out inquiries and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them," she added.

XL Bully-type dogs were officially banned in England and Wales from February 1. Ownership is illegal unless an exemption has been applied for and granted. They must also be on a lead and muzzled when in public.