It does not seem that Lake Michigan is affected by the increased heat this summer, as the lake is experiencing chillingly low temperatures even in August. As the temperature fell down beyond previous calculations, the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned the public about the dangerously cold water temperature in this lake.

Low Temperatures in Lake Michigan to Continue

In a recent statement, the NWS revealed that this extremely low temperature will continue in the next few days. The NWS also warned that temperatures from Ludington to South Haven could drop as low as 40 to 50 degrees celsius, and this weather is deadly dangerous for people.

"The northerly flow will actually pull water away from the shore which causes upwelling along the coast. That will drop beach water temperatures dangerously cold," said NWS in the statement.

According to experts, water temperatures below 50 degrees Celsius could lead a person to shock in just one minute. Incapacitation could happen within ten minutes, and it could result in hypothermia within an hour.

NWS also warned that high winds could hit the lake Tuesday, Aug 4 afternoon, and it could result in rough waves. Weather experts believe that the waves could rise as high as eight feet on Tuesday, and it is not advisable to enter the waters during these days.

Rescue Mission Continues

In the meantime, authorities will resume the search mission to find a boy who got drowned in Lake Michigan last evening, at around 05.00 PM. Even though adverse weather conditions could negatively affect the rescue mission, authorities hope that the drowned boy could be soon found in the coming hours. The boy went missing after he disappeared while swimming at the Diversey Harbor.

"The teenager was swimming with a group of young gentlemen. He got swept offshore, and was not able to get back into shore," said a Chicago Fire Department official.