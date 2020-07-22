A tsunami warning got issued on late Tuesday night for most of the southern coast of Alaska and also the Alaskan Peninsula following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that was recorded 75 miles off the town of Chignik at a depth of around eight miles.

As per the reports, sirens can be heard along the coastal cities of the state. The National Tsunami Warning Center mentioned that the tsunami activity is forecasted to start at 11.15 pm on Sand Point, just after midnight in Kodiak and about 10 minutes following that in Cold Bay, as reported by the Fox News.

Tsunami Warning in Alaska

The center made all the residents aware in the areas under warning for evacuating to higher ground or more inland. For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in the Northern part of America, the level of the tsunami danger is getting evaluated, the alert stated.

The tsunami sirens were heard in Kodiak and the local high school has opened the doors for the people who are seeking shelters. The residents were also asked to head to a Coast Guard base for higher ground, as reported by the Anchorage Daily News. Louise Fode, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service mentioned that it can be a while before it gets determined that a tsunami got generated.