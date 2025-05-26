Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Fatally Shooting Father of Children During Custody Exchange

A Lake Charles, Louisiana, woman has been arrested for shooting and killing the father of her children in Moss Bluff on Saturday, May 24.

In what the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is calling a "custody exchange-gone-wrong, Randolyn P. Allen, 43, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder for the death of Brett Daigle, 48, of Canyon City, Colo.

Daigle had travelled from Canyon City, Colorado when Allen opened fire at him in broad daylight. Deputies say they arrived at a residence in Moss Bluff Saturday around 2:30 p.m. to find Daigle deceased at the scene.

During the initial investigation, detectives say they learned Allen had discharged a firearm at the residence during the child custody exchange. Daigle was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the motive have not been released yet by local authorities, only that Allen allegedly shot Daigle multiple times. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary "Stitch" Guillory in an interview with local NBC and CW affiliate KPLC that police often deal with violence and other criminal acts related to custody exchanges, which he says can be a tough time for parents and children.

"Sometimes these child custody exchanges can be a bad situation," Guillory said. "That's why we encourage people, if they're uncomfortable going to a residence or to a place to do a child custody exchange, we offer a safe place at our sheriff's office, at any police department." Guillory said. "I would highly recommend that."

Several witnesses, in addition to Allen, were interviewed by detectives. The investigation is ongoing. Allen was booked into a Calcasieu Parish jail. Her bond is still pending.