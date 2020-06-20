Singing sensation Lady Gaga ditched her pants during her latest outing with lover Michael Polansky in Hollywood, California, on Friday. The couple appeared to be out for take-out coffee date. Lady Gaga, who was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney (2015), and Christian Carino (2018), made her relationship public with Polansky in February this year. Since then the duo has been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Lady Gaga Sports Fresh Manicure, White Sneakers

Known for quirky dressing style, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, wore a super tiny bottom below her pink sweatshirt.

Even though the Poker Face singer was experimental with her pantless look, she ensured to keep her mouth covered with a white-colored mask. Flashing her super toned legs, Lady Gaga wore a pair of white and pink sneakers.

By the looks of her platinum blonde hair and freshly manicured nails, it appears that Gaga has recently undergone a salon treatment. While she held a matching pink colored phone in one hand, the singer had a cup of iced coffee in another.

Polansky was seen wearing an all-black outfit as he joined his lover in the latest outing.

Gaga Gave a Fan Her Jacket For This Reason

Earlier this week, the Chromatica singer gave her jacket to a fan who met her near her house in Malibu, California. Later, the fan identified as Shannon McKee said Gaga immediately gave her the jacket after she complimented it.

According to Gulf Today, McKee disclosed the conversation which led to Gaga parting with her jacket. "I walked in, and I was, like, 'Hey, that's a really badass jacket you got on. And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognised the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities," revealed the fan.

However, not done with complimenting Gaga's jacket, McKee approached her again to express gratitude to the singer for her support to LGBTQ community. "My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you, and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally," McKee told the singer.

Telling McKee to let her friend know that she 'loves him', Gaga removed her jacket and gave it to her. "You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. 'Put it on right now. You be badass with it now,'" McKee recalled Gaga telling her.

Even though Gaga declined to take a photograph with McKee, the exchange of the black jacket was caught on camera by paparazzi.