LA Teacher Accused of Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with 13-Year-Old Student in Her Car, Providing Marijuana to Minors

A Los Angeles special education teacher was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 7, over accusations that she provided several minors with drugs and also had sex with a 13-year-old student in her car. Police have stated that there may be additional victims.

The LAPD announced that Colleen Jo Matarico, 43, of Valley Village, was arrested and charged with five felony counts of lewd act upon a child under age 14; two felony counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15; and one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor. According to the LAPD statement, the department is still investigating the case.

Matarico Convinced the Victim to Have Sexual Intercourse in Her Vehicle

"Matarico, a teacher, groomed and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old victim in her classroom, and later convinced the victim to have sexual intercourse in her vehicle," the statement continued. "Detectives believe there are additional, unidentified victims of Matarico who have yet to come forward. A photograph of Matarico is being released to identify and speak with any additional victims."

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, the sexual abuse took place between 2023 and 2024 and Matarico showed a "lack of remorse" after committing the crime. She is also accused of providing cannabis to the minor. Matarico is currently being held on $1.3 million bail and if convicted as charged, Matarico faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and four months in state prison.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Colleen Jo Matarico to contact Juvenile Division detectives at 424-259-7097," they added. "Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org."

School District Releases Statement

Matarico is currently listed as a teacher at John Burroughs Middle School in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles, according to the school's website. a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School district released a statement saying they remain "committed to supporting Burroughs MS and the greater school community."

"The safety of our students and our school community remains our top priority. On November 7 we were notified that a Burroughs employee had been arrested off campus for alleged misconduct with a minor," the spokesperson stated. "In late October of 2023, the school received concerns about this employee. Upon receiving these concerns, we immediately contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and removed the employee from campus."

Once cleared by the Los Angeles Police Department to notify the school community, a notification was sent to families about these allegations. District protocols are being followed and we remain in cooperation with local authorities," the statement continued. "Due to the ongoing investigation by law enforcement, we are unable to disclose additional details about this matter. Please be assured that the safety of our students continues to be our utmost priority. Students and the greater school community are always encouraged to share any and all concerns with their school or with local authorities."