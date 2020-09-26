In the flashy world of Instagram, many influencers are seen flaunting their "fancy" lifestyle or showing off their experiences by posing in infinity pools, alongside luxury sports cars and, of course, even showcasing themselves in private jets.

However, we must remind you that you shouldn't believe everything you see on social media because Influencers are now using private jet sets to take photos to make it look like they're living the high life in a private plane when they are, in fact, very much on the ground.

Private Jet Studio

Twitter user @maisonmelissa took to the micro-blogging platform to share images of a studio set in Los Angeles that was being used by influencers to create the illusion that they're on a private jet.

"It's crazy that anything you're looking at could be fake," she captioned the photos. "The setting, the clothes, the body... idk it just kinda of shakes my reality a bit lol."

The post received over 18,500 retweets, more than a 100,00 likes and hundreds of comments from social media users who shared proof of influencers using the set as a backdrop for their Instagram and TikTok posts with some cringeworthy captions. Here are some of the posts:

One of the influencers who goes by @azra_mian even edited her original post's caption to reflect the photo was shot on a set after Melissa's tweet.

Can Be Rented For $35 an Hour

The studio, called Olympic 4, is located in Los Angeles and is a 700 square feet space that is designed to look like the inside of a private jet, complete with faux leather seats, plush carpet, and plane style windows. The set comes comes attached with a changing room and a dressing area, which influencers can use to get their hair and make-up done.

The studio charges about $50 an hour and includes a 4-hour, 8-hour, and a 12-hour pack that is priced at $45, $40 and $35 dollars an hour respectively and influencers can book their slots online.