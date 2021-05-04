Kyungri-Jeong Jinwoon Break Up: Here is the Reason Why They Parted Ways

Four years after being in love, celebrities Kyungri and Jeong Jinwoon have parted ways. Yes, they have announced the news of their separation through their agencies YNK Entertainment and Mystic Story, respectively.

Love Blossomed in 2017

Love blossomed between them in 2017 when they had hosted a Variety show. They confirmed that they were in a relationship in 2019. "We agreed that we shouldn't hide it by wearing hats and should instead comfortably meet up. So I think people thought we were friends." Kyungri Jeong is quoted as saying on 2AM's Jeong Jinwoon on Section TV by Soompi website.

However, the latest development has taken their fans and well-wishers by a surprise. Many are wondering what went wrong in their relationship considering the fact that they stood together even when the singer-actor had gone for a mandatory military enlistment.

She used to visit him whenever time permitted her and Jeong Jinwoon used to write love letters to her. In the interview, Kyungiri had revealed that she had 10 handwritten letters penned by him.

What surprises their fans is the ex-couple did not have any hesitation to speak about their love life and had revealed the pictures in the media. "We've been dating for two years so we both expected it. We were prepared for a report to come out at some point. So I said I was okay and that we shouldn't lie and should just confirm it, so we confirmed it," she added.

The Reason for their Split

Going by the reports in the Korean media, the couple is not able to make enough time for themselves due to their busy schedules. Since they had never shown the signs of any trouble in their relationship, the reason for their separation appears to be true even though they have not stated in their press release why they are splitting after being in love for four years.

Nonetheless, the break-up news has shocked their fans.