Kymberlee Schopper, 52, Arrested for Shocking Human Remains Sale Operation on Facebook Marketplace

A shocking case has surfaced in Florida, where 52-year-old Kymberlee Anne Schopper of Deltona was arrested for allegedly buying and selling human bones through her business, Wicked Wonderland. Schopper was taken into custody on Thursday night, facing charges related to the unlawful trade of human tissue. The arrest was made by Orange City Police after an investigation into a report about human bones being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Schopper was released from the Volusia County Jail on Friday after posting a bond of $7,500. According to reports, the investigation began after authorities received a tip on December 21, 2023, about suspicious activity on the Facebook page of Wicked Wonderland. The tip included images of human bones being advertised for sale.

Wicked Wonderland, a local business in Orange City, was found to be selling various human remains, including skull fragments, ribs, vertebrae, and more. Among the listed items were two human skulls priced at $90 each, a clavicle and scapula for $90, and a partial human skull for $600. After the police received the information, they conducted a search and seized the remains for further examination by medical experts.

During the investigation, one of the shop owners told authorities that they had been selling human bones for years without realizing it was illegal in Florida. The owner also confirmed that the bones were purchased from private sellers, and she had documentation for the transactions, though she was unable to provide it at the time.

Schopper defended her actions, claiming the human bones were educational models. She stated that she believed selling them was legal under state law. However, experts who examined the remains suggested some of the bones could be of archaeological significance. One skull fragment was estimated to be over 100 years old, while another bone was believed to be more than 500 years old.

The arrest affidavit noted that Schopper described the bones as "genuine human remains" and emphasized their delicate nature. The shop's owners were unaware of the legal implications of selling such items, but the police were determined to uncover whether the remains were legally obtained.

As the investigation continues, the case raises serious concerns about the sale of human remains on online platforms. The authorities are working with forensic experts to determine the exact origins and authenticity of the bones sold through Wicked Wonderland.

Schopper faces charges of the unlawful sale and purchase of human tissue. While she was released on bail, the investigation into the business continues. The case highlights the growing issue of human bones being traded online, which could have serious legal and ethical ramifications for those involved.

In response to the incident, the police are urging the public to be vigilant about suspicious online activity and report any similar cases. The authorities emphasized that the illegal trade of human remains is a serious crime and carries significant penalties under Florida law.