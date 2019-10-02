Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were rock solid in their commitment to each other and people went gaga over their love and relationship. The couple seemed like a perfect match made in heaven and were together for nearly two and a half years. Things turned sour as the days passed and reports state that the duo has parted ways and their love has come to a screeching halt.

This has indeed sent shockwaves to fans across the world. The rumours about their break-up were already doing the rounds in September when fans noticed a framed picture of Kylie and Travis had disappeared when she took a selfie on September 17 and the caption added more fuel to the fire ''Ain't a game, boy''

TMZ reported that Kylie and Travis had been trying to make their relationship work for a while but had several personal differences and things didn't go as planned. The report states that a few weeks ago, the duo decided to stop seeing each other and become single again.

The break-up comes as a surprise as just a month ago, Kylie and Travis were madly in love when he took her on a romantic yacht holiday on her 22nd birthday along Italy's Amalfi Coast in August. In just a month's time, things drastically changed and went downhill.

The last time Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were photographed together was on August 27, 2019 for the premiere of his Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly. The event was a family affair and the couple bought their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and posed together as one happy family.

However, there's more than meets the eye when it comes to Kylie and Travis's relationship, as the couple has parted ways previously, but still managed to work things out and got back together. This only proves that their love for each other is strong and the duo will not stay away from each other for long.

TMZ reported that there's still a high chance Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might get back together and this might only be a temporary break. So there's still hope, folks!