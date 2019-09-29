Reality TV star Kylie Jenner missed the 2019 Emmy awards due to illness. This is not the only major event that the 22-year-old model missed as she took Twitter to Wednesday and announced that she won't able to attend the Paris Fashion Week due to her recent hospitalisation.

Jenner took Twitter and wrote, "Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel,"

"I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit." she ended up tweeting.

According to Nicki Swift, Kylie didn't attend Emmys this past week due to her undisclosed illness, that means she has missed out on the headline-over embarrassment faced by her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Interestingly, Kim and Kendall were laughed at by the audience of the award show during presenting the outstanding competition series category.

Nicki was quoted in a media report saying, Kylie Jenner went to Los Angeles based hospital for her treatment for "severe flu-like symptoms" including "nausea and dizziness." However, she also added that now the actress is "doing well under her doctor's care."

On the other hand, Kylie also hinted on social media that she will see the launch of Kylie Cosmetics' new KYLIE X BALMAIN collection in collaboration with Olivier Rousteing, the Creative Director of the French high-fashion brand Balmain.

However, the fans have also reacted to the news and some of the Twitteratis also showed their concern for the star.

One user called Lucy '@Luciferhv' tweeted, "I'm so worried about you, you are sick for like a month! Please go to the hospital babe, we love you!"

Another user named Antho '@anthothesnake' tweeted, "take care of yourself, we love you and we understand"

However, here are some Tweets which shows how some people have reacted to Kylie's news a little bit differently.