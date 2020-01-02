Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott parted ways last year after he was caught cheating with another woman at a party in Los Angeles and things went downhill for the couple. Since then, Travis has been dropping flirty messages on Kylie's Instagram pictures and hinted that he badly wants her back in his life and regrets his mistake on cheating on her.

However, their daughter Stormi Webster is the only one who's keeping them together as both Kylie and Scott are co-parenting their little child and she's all set to celebrate her second birthday in February 2020. Reports state that Kylie and Scott will throw a birthday bash for their little one and many speculate that they might finally get back together as a couple again in 2020.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to really get back?

Rumours are doing the rounds that the couple might get back after Stormi's birthday but insiders state that none of it is true as Kylie sees Travis only as a co-parent and nothing else. "Right now Kylie is focusing on herself and her daughter and co-parenting and those are really her only concerns. She's told some friends she doesn't think she will be working things out with Travis in a romantic way in 2020 or beyond," said a source to Hollywoodlife.

Travis Scott loves Stormi to the moon and back

As much as Travis Scott wants to get back with Kylie Jenner, he also loves his daughter Stormi Webster to the moon and back and during a recent interview said that his little angle is one of the most beautiful human beings he has ever known and stated that she inspires and surprises him every day.

''Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy.'' In the midst of showering his love for Stormi, he didn't miss the chance to praise Kylie as well and said, ''I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.''