It looks like Kylie Jenner may have gone all out this Halloween. The reality star set temperatures soaring when she posted a snap of herself dressed as a Playboy bunny. Reportedly, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several photos of herself in her black bunny costume, complete with a leotard, bunny ears, bowtie and cuffs.

Kylie Jenner may have a soft spot for the publication as it placed her on the cover this summer. Reportedly, the 22-year-old American media personality appeared on the cover of Playboy this summer with red lingerie. Her beau at the time, rapper Travis Scott - who is the father of Stormi - was also there.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian clan and arguably the most successful. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has used her reality TV fame to launch a successful business for herself. So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels as the model. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan.

The reality star is quite active on Instagram and other social media. Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose and this one might not be any different. She sure looked like she was about to have a lot of fun.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. We wish her well. You can check out the pics here: