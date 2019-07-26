Kylie Jenner posted a pic on her Instagram that showed her looking at a bottle dressed in nothing but a see-through one-piece. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star protected her modesty by wrapping her arm around her breasts as she stared at the bottle, in a way that could be described as loving?

The reality star is quite active on Instagram and other social media. At first glance, her recent post could be confusing. But it looks like Kylie might be promoting her cosmetics line with the cryptic post. The bottle looks like a dispenser of some sort. Perhaps it is a product from her latest line.

Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose and this one might not be any different. The youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

She was recently spotted with Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie in Turks and Caicos. Sofia Richie and Kylie seem to be getting quite close. We wonder what Scott's ex and Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian has to say about that. The 20-year-old has been sharing sizzling snaps from her holiday and teasing her fans. The vacation is sure suiting Sofia. Her snaps are more than enough proof of that.

Reportedly, she is among a slew of other Instagram models who jetted off to celebrate the reality star's new line, Kylie Skin, over the weekend. Ever the businesswoman, Kylie is very likely using the vacation" as a means to promote her cosmetics line. And the daughter of Lionel Richie is not a bad choice to do the promotion either. Though Sofia and Kylie are just hanging out and having fun, this trip could very well result in a future collaboration between the two.

Apparently, Sofia has been friends with the Jenner sisters for many years, and has more recently gotten even closer by dating within the family. It is known that the model has been in a relationship with Scott for over two years - the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Well, we have to say that it is good to see Sofia and Kylie get along. You can check out the pic here: