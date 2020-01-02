Kylie Jenner, the diva who has been in news for her relationship with Travis Scott seems to love even Indian music. Yes, the Kardashian was seen dancing to the tunes of a Punjabi track sung by Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh at a New Year's Party with her friends. Kylie Jenner however, did not have Travis Scott by her side. Kylie stepped out to party with her girl gang. The beauty mogul had lots of fun with her friends and even made heads turn with her dance moves.

Unlike other celebs, Kylie is a full-time mum and is often snapped with her daughter Stormy. Kylie with her daughter even baked cookies on Christmas 2019 and the diva shared the vlog on her YouTube channel. In the New Year's party, Kylie was spotted shaking a leg with her friend in the popular Punjabi song, Mundeya Toh Bachke Rahi.

On the relationship front, Kylie has split with her two-year-old boyfriend and Stormi's father Travis. Kylie and Travis started dating one another in 2017 and after 10 months they welcomed their baby girl Stormi Webster. Meanwhile, Travis Scott in an interview for XXL magazine opened up about his equation with Kylie saying that he has been spending time with his family and daughter, Stormi.

The 27-year-old rapper said, "I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering." Kylie was earlier dating American rapper Tyga and had an on and off kind of relationship.

The American beauty mogul and model is known to own property worth US$1 billion and according to Forbes magazine, Kylie is the world's youngest billionaire as of March 2019.