Kyle Van De Water: New York Congressional Candidate and Afghan War Veteran Found Dead in Cemetery

A former New York Congressional candidate, who dropped his bid for U.S. House, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a cemetery on Tuesday, according to reports. Kyle Van De Water, 41, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for Congress against incumbent U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado. He was found dead in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

According to sources, Van De Water's death is being treated as a "likely suicide" and is still being investigated. Following his death, Delgado said in a statement that his "heart breaks for Kyle, and his beautiful family."

Murder or Suicide

The police have launched an investigation into Van De Water's death but sources say that in all likelihood he died by suicide. "Kyle's death is tragically felt not only an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates," Delgado stated.

"We can and must do better. May God rest Kyle's soul And may God bless his family."

Town of Poughkeepsie Police received a call of a "man down" at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon, according to Mid-Hudson News Network. Officers responded to the call and located the man and later identified him as Van De Water. The exact cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro wrote on Twitter that his prayers were with the Army veteran's family as they try to come to grips with this tragedy.

"Kyle was a war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country," said Molinaro, who ran for governor on the GOP line in 2018. "We owe him, his family, and all of our brave service men and women everything for the sacrifices they have made."

Gone Too Soon

In late August, a little over a month after announcing that he planned to run for a seat in Congress again in 2022, Van De Water said he was withdrawing from the race. He didn't give a reason behind withdrawing his name.

"I have been truly humbled by and will be forever grateful for all of the support I have received these past few years," Van De Water tweeted on August 27. "It has been an honor getting to meet so many of you as I traveled across the district. Unfortunately, circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor."

Days later he died, which has come as a major shock to his family and friends. Van De Water was born in Rhinebeck and raised in Poughkeepsie, according to the bio on his website. He graduated the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Albany Law School, before active duty in the Army, the bio stated. He was also an Afghanistan War veteran.