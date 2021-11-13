Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Judge Bruce Schroeder Receives Threats, Warnings Over Rittenhouse's Safety If He's Aquitted

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial in Kenosha, Wisconin, has been receiving threatening emails, faxes, postcards and other messages, according to reports.

Rittenhouse is facing trial multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the connection with the shooting death of two people and the injuring of another during protests against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The then 17-year-old was captured on video shooting three protesters with an AR-15 assault rifle he was carrying on the third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and his defense maintains the shootings were in self defense.

Threatening Emails Received by Schroeder

Some of the threats have also been aimed at the judge's family members, including his children. The threatening messages include accusations of racism against the judge, demands that he withdraw from the case and warnings to Rittenhouse's safety if he is acquitted, according to the Washington Examiner.



"Your Honor, I didn't know that under your black robes of justice you wear a white robe of the klan," one email read. "There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign."

In another email, the sender threatened to spit on Schroeder should the two ever meet in person. "Enjoy your term, judge, it's going to be your LAST," the email read. "If I ever meet you in person, I fully intend to spit directly into your face, regardless the cost. You're disgusting."

"Make sure and tell Schroeder what a worthless piece of s--- he is," said a third message, signed by "Jesus Christ." "He'll find out officially when his heart seizes up in a few years and he has to stand trial before a real judge."

Schroeder noted earlier this week there were "thousands of communications" he and his staff have received in the course of the trial. He promised he would "deal with" the senders. "I wouldn't want to be those people," he said.

Schroeder Accused of Being Biased

Schroeder, 75, has attracted a lot of media attention since the trial got underway, including for his efforts to assert control of the court proceedings. Some critics, for example, have accused the judge of exhibiting a bias against the prosecutors in the case.

Schroeder was accused of being biased after his phone went off during the trial on Wednesday because his ringtone was set to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," which is also a popular theme at Trump rallies, as previously reported.