Wisconsin prosecutors are urging the Kenosha County Court to issue an arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse for allegedly breaking bail condition by moving out his home without notifying the court. However, prosecutors have been struggling to track him as he allegedly faked his address and doesn't stay there.

Rittenhouse, a teen from Illinois was charged with shooting three people and killing two of them, was released from custody in November after posting a posted $2million bail paid by conservative groups. However, allegations are that Rittenhouse has broken the bail condition and moving in a carefree manner again, which may pose a threat to society.

Where is Rittenhouse?

In a court filing on Wednesday, prosecutors in Wisconsin said several attempts to contact Rittenhouse have failed after the 18-year-old violated his bail bond by not informing the court when he moved from his listed home address in a rare display of his "carefree attitude." Interestingly, the court documents filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder say that the listed address is "false and the defendant no longer resides there."

"Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely. As a result, the defendant's bond requires him to update the Court in writing within 48 hours of any change of address or telephone number," the motion reads, according to a WITI report.

Prosecutors also mention that a notice was also sent to Rittenhouse's given address in Antioch, Illinois on December 22 but the mail returned undelivered in late January as he doesn't live there.

The postal service also noted that it was "unable to forward" the notice to another address, reads the court document. On Tuesday, Kenosha police officers visited the address only to be greeted at the door by a different person entirely.

Bluffing the Police

The man, Aiden Earl, who has no relation to Rittenhouse, said he had been living there since December 14. Police then realized the reason behind the multiple notices bouncing back. Earl said that he had been staying at that address on a rental lease which began on December 15, 2020.

Given that Rittenhouse failed to provide the court with a new address adds to the charges. Prosecutors in the documents mentioned that his bond be increased because Rittenhouse appears to have "minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions." Prosecutors also noted that Rittenhouse didn't shell out his own money for his release and "so he has no financial stake in the bond."

Under the terms of the bond, Rittenhouse is required to update his address with the court within 48 hours of moving. On Wednesday, Rittenhouse's defense attorney, Mark Richards, wrote in a motion in objection to the bond increase mentioning that Rittenhouse and his family have received a number of death threats in relation to the Kenosha shooting. That led the family to move to an undisclosed "safe house" not listed in the bond agreement.

Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and causing serious injuries to Gaige Grosskreutz during a demonstration on August 25 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Former 'NYPD Blue' actor Ricky Schroeder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell played an integral role in raising the cash to free Rittenhouse along with several others. Rittenhouse, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is slated to begin on March 29.