Chicago model Brittany Galvin, who introduced herself on Matt James' season of 'The Bachelor' with a long kiss, is in the center of controversy after several of her co-contestants accused her of being an "escort" and a "sex worker" on the show. The accusations against Galvin were made on the Season 25, Week 4 of the show.

Galvan, however, refuted claims of being a sex worker on the show. 'The Bachelor' franchise is no stranger to contestants coming from different professions, with some even doing odd jobs but Galvin this time has raised quite a few eyebrows with her alleged profession.

What Are the Allegations?

The current season of 'The Bachelor' first created ripples after a wild promo was dropped by ABC in December. In the promo, snippets from a convo can be heard about someone allegedly being called an escort, including, whispers like "Well, I've heard two different terms going around, I've heard 'sugar baby' and 'escort.'" Another contestant can be heard saying that "she may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men."

Now, after the episode was aired on Monday, it was revealed that it was Galvin who was being alleged to be an "escort" and "sex worker."

Galvin, according o the Chicago Tribune, is a 2015 graduate of Hinsdale South High School, where she was a cheerleader and honor-roll student. She along with four other women arrived at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania on Monday, with her name in everyone's mouth. The addition of the new contestants on Monday's episode upset some of the longtime competitors who had not spent much alone time with James, especially Anna Redman.

Before the episode was aired Reality Steve reported that Galvin, who lives in Chicago, was recognized by fellow contestants Kaili Anderson and Redman, who both hail from the same city.

On the show, during a challenge, Redman and Galvin had a heated exchange. During the confrontation Redman told Galvin, "Coming into this, I actually was getting messages from people in Chicago, just kind of them saying watch out for this girl. That you're an escort and all this stuff."

Fighting Allegations

The allegations were immediately refuted by Galvin. "Wait, you were telling people in the house that?" Galvin asked.

Redman, who started the rumor, then replied: "I think that's an awful thing to say about someone, and I want to apologize, but also want to give you the space if you want to talk about why people were sending warnings about you when I literally have never met you."

Galvin continued to refute Redman's claims. "No, I'm not an escort. It's just so ridiculous to even say that, to have that come out of my mouth. I've had a boyfriend since I was 16," Galvin said. "Making that conclusion about me before you even know me, that's sh**ty. I don't know. I just feel like everyone's against me right now. I know you guys don't care at all, but it's really hard."

Galvin grew up in southwest suburban Willowbrook and studied business at the University of Missouri at Columbia. She is signed with Wilhelmina, according to the modeling agency's site. Other contestants said it was unfair for speculation about Galvin and "shouldn't be put in that situation."

She also got support from fans on Twitter who said that sex work shaming shouldn't have been done on the show. "BOO AT SEX WORK SHAMING," said one fan. "We do not shame sex workers over here," added another.

Brittany also has multiple hobbies, including horseback riding and off-roading on ATVs, but loves to show off her yoga skills and her rockin' body on Instagram.